Orion Abort ascent mission

Successful Orion ascent abort two test.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 7:36 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: Tremaine Davis

Speech to Text for Orion Abort ascent mission

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

camera network." breaking news... nasa says the test of the orions ascent abort 2 test was successful! that means astronauts on the space craft can safely get out if something goes wrong after lift off! the test took about 3 minutes. the orion spacecraft is set to carry an american man and woman to the moon by 2024 as part of
