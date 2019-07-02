Speech to Text for Tuesday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. a madison county man is in jail this morning -- charged with killing his wife. ty ridings was arrested for murder yesterday. waay 31 learned he was arrested for domestic violence 4 years in a row. his wife - lorrie ridings - got a protection order against him in march. she wrote in the order - that her husband threatened to kill her if she left him. this morning a lauderdale county pastor is in jail on allegations of child sex abuse. lighthouse baptist church former pastor john martin is in jail on a 60 thousand dollar bond. he is charged with 4 counts of sexual abuse... and officials say they believe the victims were children. lauderdale county sheriffs office say there could be more victims so if you have any information, please come forward. greg baseball fans across the country are mourning 27- year-old tyler skaggs. the angels pitcher was found dead in his hotel room yesterday. police said foul play doesn't appear to be a factor -- and suicide isn't suspected either. moments of silence for skaggs were held at baseball stadiums across the country..... a group of lawmakers who toured 2 different border facilities said conditions are inhumane and toxic! this all comes as customs and border protection says it's investigating a private facebook page involving threatening posts directed at members of congress! president trump is also threatening to conduct massive deportation raids this weekend...unless democrats change asylum laws. the madison county school board is now working to fill the empty superintendent position. the board accepted former superintendent matt massey's resignation. they told us they plan on offering the interim position to the current deputy superintendent dr. mark minskey once he gets back in town. right now the board is considering hiring the alabama association of school boards to find their next superintendent. that's who they used in 20-11 the last time they filled the position. the vote for the interim superintendent will take place july 11th.