Construction worker caused gas leak

new information on a gas leak in south huntsville that forced 8 homes to be evacuated and an entire road to be closed off! huntsville fire and rescue say a construction worker caused the leak along the 700 block of harding way. huntsville fire and rescue was joined by hemsi and huntsville police. firefighters closed the leak and went to each house, checking the gas levels to make sure they were safe for people to go back inside. 25 people were waiting outside as crews surveyed the area. one man who lives next to the construction site says he heard the gas leak when it happened. riley gray - lives along harding way "so it's hissing real loud, then you start smelling it, and so im approached by one of our brave firefighters who showed up pretty soon, and he told me to get out" huntsville fire and rescue said there were no injuries. everyone was allowed back in their homes and harding