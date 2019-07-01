Speech to Text for Former pastor accused of molesting kids

we begin tonight with new information on a local church pastor charged with child sex abuse. we learned lighthouse baptist church pastor john martin confessed to his congregation about the crimes. right now... martin is in the lauderdale county jail. he is charged with 4 counts of sexual abuse. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. we first brought you this story as breaking news at 4. waay 31's kody fisher has been following it closely. he spoke with people who live near the church who say they're shocked something like this happened in their community. according to the lighthouse baptist church website pastor john martin has been preaching here since 2010. i've reached out to several congregation members to ask about these allegations, but i have not gotten a response. i did speak to a man who lives less than a block away from the church who told me he had no idea something like could have been going on down the street." lewis gist has lived down the street from the church for six years... he's shocked by the allegations against pastor john martin... lewis gist/lives near church "you wouldn't expect it at a church. that would be the last place you expect it." the lauderdale county sheriff's office tells me they believe the victims involved were children at the church... they would not tell me the ages... sex... or how many victims there are... they did say the 4 charges against martin could be all for one victim... or multiple victims... and the 4 charges are for any child under 17 years old... nats: kody fisher "a look at the churches facebook page shows that it's well liked. out of 25 reviews, it has a 4.8 out of 5 rating." in one review... a woman said... pastor martin i love you and your family. thank you for making me and my children feel loved and welcome. on monday... someone commented on that review saying... "i hope your children were safe there." the woman who wrote the review said they always were... and went on to say she felt bad for pastor martin's wife and children... i stopped by the home of pastor john martin... and was asked to leave immediately .. as martin sits in the lauderdale county jail on a sixty thousand dollar bond... gist tells me this hits close to home for him... because of his own family... lewis gist/lives near church "my youngest grandson is 15. something like that happened to him i don't know what i'd do." ll tag: kody fisher "the lauderdale county sheriff's office tells me they suspect there may be more victims. they ask anyone who might have been abused to come forward. reporting in lauderdale county. kody fisher, waay 31 news." we combed through state court records and could not find a