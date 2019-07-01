Speech to Text for North Huntsville Fire

fire. waay 31's ashley carter looked at the damage today. she learned this fire affected the homeowners mission in life. ashley carter - look live from the outside it looks as though there was very little damage...but when i took a look inside i quickly found that was not the case. tonya allton smith: "it happened so fast, it was so traumatic i just don't have words." tonya allton smith was upstairs in her home sunday night in the middle of a devotion-- when someone shouted fire. she quickly called 9-11-- and got out of the house. now-- the room where she once collected donations from her co-workers to give to people on the streets... is now in ruins. tonya allton smith homeowner: "i just don't have any words, i'm kind of speechless today." allton-smith wasn't the only one affected by the fire. for years she has taken in what she calls the "displaced"...peo le she says society has turned their back on-- and helps them get back on their feet. now...she and the others living in the home are the ones in need of help. tonya allton smith homeowner: "right now the displaced and the person who's running it, now we're all homeless cause we don't have another place to go too." but...even in the midst of tragedy...they're keeping their heads high. shirley burkes lives in the home: "i just plead something good gone come out of all this" calvin jacobs jr lives in the home: "these things happen so i'm more like more satisfied because i know what god can do." <ashley carter look live "allton-smith told me the thing that is bothering her more than anything is not knowing the cause of the fire. she says she's happy nobody was hurt...but doesn't know what's next for her or the community she helps." in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news> the american red cross was able to get some hotel rooms sunday night for the people who lived in the home. others stayed down the street with smith's mother. firefighters have not said when smith can move back in. a prank in madison could have had deadly consequences! some neighbors