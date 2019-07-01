Clear

Repaving Governors Drive

Work continues on Governors Drive after a weather delay briefly postponed operations.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 8:18 AM
Posted By: Josh Jones
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events