Speech to Text for ONE DEAD IN MOTORCYCLE WRECK IN NORTHWESTERN LIMESTONE COUNTY

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. a limestone county biker now wants to raise awareness after a fellow motorcyclist lost his life right down the road from where he lives. the fatal crash happened on salem minor hill road, near monday road, in lester. that's where waay 31's scottie kay learned how other bikers will honor the man who was killed in the tragic accident. moses mcguire, biker "friends of mine started calling me, asking me if i was okay, since it's less than a quarter of a mile from my house." moses mcguire says he's been riding motorcycles since he was a teenager. moses mcguire, biker "it could've very easily been me." he travels salem minor hill road every day and was heartbroken to hear fellow biker, jerry watkins, lost his life in a crash here on saturday. mcguire says the fatal accident shines a light on just how important biker safety is. moses mcguire, biker "when i leave, i pray for safety. i pray for guidance and the safety of people on the road." according to the limestone county coroner's office, watkins lost control of his motorcycle in a curve, hit some gravel and then a fence. mcguire told me the smallest bumps in the roadeven grass clippingscan take a biker down. moses mcguire, biker "it's not just mr. watkins. i've actually lost quite a few friends because of motorcycle accidents." after this most recent crash near his home, mcguire says he's had enough. he wants to raise awareness so that things like this don't keep happening. moses mcguire, biker "there are families, there are kids waiting on parents to come home, and grandparents. it always saddens me to hear of a biker losing their life, but it saddens me to hear of anyone losing their life due to auto accidents or motorcycle wrecks." mcguire now has a message for bikers and all other drivers on the road. moses mcguire, biker "be careful. always, always pay attention to your surroundings. pay attention to what's ahead of you." and to watkins' family... moses mcguire, biker "i will be praying for them vigilantly. for peace in this situation. as a biker, i mourn their loss and i will be riding with pegs down. they'll know what i mean." reporting in limestone county, sk, waay