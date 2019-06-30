Speech to Text for Extra Precaution Urged When Using Fireworks

sparks are set to fly this week with firework displays across north alabama. but this year officials are asking you take extra precautions so your firework fun doesn't spark a fire. thanks for joining us. i'm will robinson smith. waay31's sierra phillips spent the day learning what you need to know to stay safe this independence day,. she's live at a firework dealer in madison county. sierra? as you're having a blast this fourth fire officials say it's important to remember the risks that come along with setting off fireworks. that's especially true this year --- because parts of alabama have had less rain than they normally do this season. i talked with people as they were making their plans to stay safe when they get ready to celebrate. ambris- "they're fun, fun to watch, fun to play around with them." while it may be illegal to buy or sell fireworks within the official city limits of huntsville -- just outside business is booming for dealers. strother- "everyday closer to the 4th we get busier and busier and busier." i caught up with valentin ambris as he headed in to buy fireworks for this fourth of july. ambris- "i know things are dangerous but overall i like to play around with them." local fire officials say the majority of firework injuries happen to kids under the age of 5 and your safest move is to go to a professional firework display. live in madison county, sierra phillips, waay31