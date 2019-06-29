Speech to Text for Saturday 10pm Sports with Lauren Cavasinni

day two of the 2019 hydrofest on lake guntersville is officially wrapped up and the drivers are looking ahead to the third and final day of the southern cup. the forerunner for the h-1 uliminted hydroplane, jimmy shane broke a qualifying speed record today by four miles per hour. the record set by last year's southern cup winner andrew tate at 157 point 866 miles per hour is now being replaced by shane's average speed of 162 point 422 miles per hour. the miss homestreet hydroplane driver also won the preliminary heat 1-a which will help going into more preliminary heats on sunday ahead of the championship. shane's biggest competitor is j. michael kelly in the u-12 hydroplane called graham trucking. it is expected to be a tight race between shane and kelly during the final day of competition. hazel green grad and alabama point guard kira lewis junior and team usa took down new zealand in the fiba 2019 mens u19 world cup earlier today. the tide sophomore played for roughly 16 minutes during team usa's 111 to 71 victory. he recorded seven points scoring one three pointer and made two buckets from inside the line. lewis also had two assists. next up for this u19 team is lithuania tomorrow morning at 9:45 and these games are being live streamed on usa basketball's facebook and on fiba's youtube channel. this was it. the match the world was waiting to watch. usa versus france in the quarterfinals of the world cup in france... megan rapinoe... set a record during yesterday's game becoming the first u.s. woman to score four consectutive goals!!!!! this was going to be a challenge... scoreless in the first half and megan rapinoe somehow somehow gets that ball through everyone!!!! she's standing proud... as she should, huge goal for the good guys!!!!! usa up 1-nothing over france.... now usa making a good run again. tobin heath with the cross to an open rapinoe and its in there final score 2-1... four straight for megan, up next england in the semis. "we can be excited about it for a minute, then we got to put it away, we haven't done anything we want to yet, we have a tremendous team ahead of us in england, who had a dominating perforamce their last game, we will rest, chill, have a good trip on the train then start to focus on england." so team usa gets ready for england and that match gets underway on tuesday