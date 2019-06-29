Speech to Text for ALABAMA STATE TROOPERS IDENTIFY MAN KILLED AFTER CAR HIT BY TRAIN IN LIMESTONE COUNTY

on alert for the giant python. we now know the name of the man who was killed when his car was hit by a train in limestone county this morning! 61-year-old arthur lapietra from madison was pronounced dead at the scene. this is the second deadly accident in 2 months at the crossroad on laughmiller road in tanner! thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. neighbors tell waay 31 they plan on bringing their concerns to the limestone county commission after these deadly wrecks. waay 31's alex torres-perez spoke to a commissioner who says they are aware of the problem, but can't do anything about it. car pieces like these tail lights that i found scattered on the ground next to the rail road tracks serve as a daily reminder to neighbors that this crossing is dangerous. nats-train horn saturday morning's deadly accident was the last straw for some neighbors who live on laughmiller road. they didn't want to talk on camera. but they told me they want change... and were going to the next commissioner meeting to get it done. but limestone county commissioner jason black says it's out of their hands. "it's impossible." that's because the county can't work within a certain area of the crossroad... which means people will have to take their concerns to the rail transportation company c-s-x in order to get something done. "it's a federal system, so it's like calling the white house or the pentagon." change could take a while even after getting in contact with the company. that's because before any changes are decided, c-s-x would have to look at how many cars drive through the area as well as the type of cars. then, the company would make suggestions to the commission. "anything that they would ask us to do to assist them in doing, we would be more than happy to do it." but for now, black says people need to reach out to the company and their local legislators to avoid another deadly accident. "i hope that it would be looked at and maybe get something done to make sure we don't have something like that again." ll: i've already reached out to c-s-x to learn more about their process in making changes at the cross road and how long the process could take. we'll let you know when we hear back. reporting in limestone county atp waay 31