Speech to Text for Results from Saturday Racing at Hydrofest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back everyone, we are still hanging out where the action is today for hydrofest in the pits with the drivers of these huge 7,000 pound, 13 foot hydroplane boats. i caught up with the driver of miss homestreet jimmy shane about what it's like being back in north alabama. "ah, tell you what, it's an honor to be here back in the south and in alabama on such a beautiful lake, lake guntersville." jimmy shane is one of the forerunners for the 2019 southern cup. "we had such a great turnout for the inaugural year last year in 2018, i'm looking forward, i want those numbers to be doubled. i want the crowd to tell the people in the surrounding areas what an amazing final heat we had out here last year." shane finished second to andrew tate last where he averaged 151 point 960 miles per hour during the two and a half mile course. "i'm really happy looks like the weather gods are going to be with is this weekend this year, and that's just going to make it even more exciting for the fans. there going to see some really, really fast speeds out here this weekend. so