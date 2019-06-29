Speech to Text for GUNTERSVILLE HYDROFEST FANS TRY TO STAY COOL IN HIGH TEMPS

at the scene. as we are keeping an eye on potentially dangerously high temperatures across the valley, we're looking into how it could affected the thousands who head out to hydrofest. waay31's sierra phillips spoke with paramedics who say this year, they're keeping a close watch for heat exhaustion. manly- "it is extremely hot today." pippin- "its real hot out here, sweating real bad." the pippin family has been to both hydrofest's here in guntersville, but this year they came extra prepared with a tent, fan, and baby pool. pippin- "my sister in law wanted to bring the pool out and i'm taking advantage of it." just about 10 yards away christie manly is serving up some much needed hydration at her lemonade stand. manly- "there you go, its 6 dollars." she says lemonade sales are doing well partly because of this heat. manly- "it's something that's cool and refreshing when its this hot outside." hydration is exactly what the center for disease control recommends when temps reach this high. it also recommend wearing and reapplying sunscreen, wearing loose clothes and pacing yourself. here at hydrofest, paramedics are patrolling and keeping an eye out for any health issues that might come up. meanwhile- people i talked to today are staying cool however they can. pippin- "the water is coming after a while for the kids