Speech to Text for Family talks about loved one after serious wreck

new details... the family of former bassmaster elite series angler derek re-mitz is speaking with waay 31 for the first time a week after he was involved in a serious wreck in jackson county... it happened on county road 114... derek was rushed to huntsville hospital... where he's had 2 surgeries... one of which repaired broken ribs... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm najahe sherman. dan shaffer has the night off. waay 31's kody fisher spoke with his family... as he reports, the bass fishing community is rallying around him... ... right now derek's family tells me he's still in the intensive care unit here at huntsville hospital... they tell me he's doing well... but when the wreck first happened... they didn't know if he was going to live or die... the remitz family found out derek had been in the serious car crash at 1:30 last saturday morning... they immediately booked flights... not knowing the outcome... judy remitz/derek's mom "all i could do was cry and cry. i was uncontrollably crying to think that my son may not make it." derek lives in grant alabama and previously competed in the bassmaster elite series... following the wreck... his family says the entire fishing community... and even people outside of the community have shown support for him... steve remitz/derek's dad "i knew derek had friends, but didn't know the extent of friendship that he had. because of this accident we've been touched by so many people reaching out." derek's family set up a go fund me page after the crash... and in 5 days... its raised over eighteen thousand dollars... darci laffin/derek's sister "he'll obviously be out of work for a little while, so hopefully that can kind of supplement his income while he's out of work with house payments and groceries and all the day to day living expenses." the remitz family says all of the love... prayers... and support... from the area is lifting them up in this challenging time... darci laffin/derek's sister "we're originally from minnesota and i feel like i have a family in alabama now." the remitz family tells me they don't know how long derek will be in the hospital... but they are confident he will eventually get back to full strength... i reached out to the alabama state troopers today to find out if they have completed their investigation into the wreck... but i did not get a response... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... investigators tell waay 31 the incident was a single car crash. there was a severe thunderstorm waring at the time... and we are working to learn