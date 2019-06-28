Speech to Text for Hydrofest Underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening now... hydrofest is officially underway on lake guntersville. waay 31 sports director lynden blake is there right now -- how's it looking? hydrofest goes all weekend, with gates opening at 8am and closing at 9pm. there is plenty to do at the hydrofestival all weekend! for music -- artist zach williams takes the stage in less than an hour, at 6:00. tomorrow night -- 70s bands firefall and orleans perform. all of the championship races