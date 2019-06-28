Speech to Text for Humphrey's Hiring for Reopening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a popular downtown bar and grill is about to reopen. a kitchen fire forced humphrey's to close in april. but tonight, they're hiring staff.... so they can re-open on sunday. waay 31's ashley carter shows us why it took so long for them to make a comeback. humphrey's staffers have been hard at work getting ready for sunday's open. they tell me they made some upgrades after the fire, but the atmospher will be the same. haley tolbert lives in huntsville: "it was just fun, and just relaxing and it was nice to just chill and relax." haley tolbert came to humphreys for a different reason today...to interview for a job. she says she's ready for a change. haley tolbert lives in huntsville "just something new and exciting to experience" the restaurant held a job fair to fill vacancies in the kitchen and hire more servers. the doors have been closed for two months, when a late-night kitchen fire caused significant damage. people across the street took cell phone video, showing the flames. the senior manager tells me the fire did not run off most of the staff. jackie mcgill senior manager humphrey's bar and grill "we've been very lucky to retain most of the staff that we have but we just want to make sure all our bases are covered" and that's why jackie mcgill waited until two days before the open, to make sure everything was squared away before making new hires. she says no one expected the repairs to take this long. there were construction delays, including a burglary at the site. and the inspection process was tougher than they expected. but now that the work is winding down, people are just glad to become customers again. cassidy conway lives in huntsville "i'm really excited for the brunch. i used to go after church like every sunday" <ashley ll the manager told me she appreciates all the support they've gotten along the way ... and they're excited to serve the community again. in huntsville...ashley carter...waay 31 news > humphrey's is reopening just in time for microwave dave day on sunday, so they expect to be packed. the festival features multiple stages and nine local bands ..