Help From Small Businesses

fifty years ago nasa accomplished the greatest technological achievement in the history of mankind. while the agency gets most of the credit for landing men on the moon, they didn't do it alone. thousands of private companies large and small - supplied critical parts and services. waay 31 news anchor dan shaffer takes us inside one small company at research park that was there for the apollo missions - and is now helping launch humans into space again. jason bailey, technical micronics control two shot interviews with jason#1 00:11-00:25 "there's no room for error in what we do. the smallest contamination can be a catastrophic failure type event." catostrophic failure. that's jason bailey's nice way of saying 'explosion.' and what he and his handful of employees at tmc - technical micronics control do - is ensure that doesn't happen. two shot with jason #1 00:42-00:55 "these larger vats typically contain cleaning agents and acids..." what they do here is clean things. well that's a bit of an oversimplification. what they do here is precision clean parts for rocket engines - using clean suits clean rooms - acid and alcohol baths, high pressure jets and constant quality control - to specifications that only rocket scientists would appreciate. jason bailey, technical micronics control 2:13-2:24 "particles or any kind of contamination, oils and greases react violently with liquid oxygen. liquid oxygen is a basic component of every rocket engine." tmc first started cleaning rocket engine parts in 1965 for the apollo missions. using chemicals and high-pressure jets they remove micoscopic contaminants in pipes, tubes and fittings. bailey says, it's not engineering, but it's a vital and valuable service. jason bailey, technical micronics control 4:04-4:20 "the performance of the rocket engine is reliant on what tmc does and precision cleaning is basic to the rocket industry." dan's standup 00:03-00:23 we've come here to the u.s. space and rocket center to give you a better look at what we're talking about. this is an f1 engine from a saturn v rocket. take a look at this tangle of tubing. every inch of it hundreds of feet of tubing, fitting and valves - anything that comes in contact with the liquid propellent has to be precision cleaned before it can be built into a rocket engine. michael denney, worked at tmc for 5 years michael talks about sls tube 00:07-00:45 "this is a flex tube for the fuel system on the rocket." michael denney has been with tmc for five years. today he was working on a part for the s- l-s that will launch americans back to the moon in 20-24. boeing is a lead contractor. and t-m-c was just named one of its suppliers of the year, based on their technical expertise, quality work and delivery performance. it's a responsibility denney doesn't take lightly. michael talks about sls tube 00:07-00:45 "we don't want nothing going up, that's going to cost people's life." tmc stepped in when it was discovered that the original supplier of tubing on the sls engines wasn't cleaning them to specs. jason bailey, technical micronics control 2:51-3:11 "all of the tubing, both already installed in rocket engines and in surplus tubing had to be re-cleaned ...that's where tmc provided a valuable service." it's work this company of fewer than twenty employees takes seriously from apollo to artemis from the very beginning of space travel through the coming exploration of deep space. michael danney4 in lab 3:45-4:00 "people look at us, ya'll like a small company. sure, but we're dealing with people's lives and if they go up in space, we don't want nothing to happen." dan shaffer waay 31 news