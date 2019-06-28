Speech to Text for Fort Payne 11 Bodies Rumor

a bizarre story tonight about bodies stacking up in dekalb county ... shows the power of social media and rumors. calls came into the sheriff's office all week, about 11-bodies in the grove oak community. as waay31s sierra phillips found out ... that wasn't the only office to get the calls. deputies say phones here at the sheriffs office were quote "bombarded" with calls .. and i learned the coroner started getting the calls too. the coroner told me the first caller claimed there was a skull in an abandoned house. next, a caller claimed there were six bodies. then call after call followed and the body count worked its way up to 19! he told me at one point, he called the sheriff and asked why no one told him about the bodies. that's when he learned the news wasn't true. neighbors who heard the rumors can't understand why anyone would make this up. davis- "i honestly wouldn't believe that it could be somebody that has gotten rid of 11 bodies without people around here knowing. so, hopefully its just a stupid prank and if that's the case that's really sad." deputies also say as far as they know there hasn't even been a recent natural death in the the sheriff's office says they have no idea who started the rumors. we don't know if anyone could face charges if they find out who's