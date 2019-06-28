Speech to Text for Power Restored at Apartments

intersection this month. new information tonight ... power has been restored at a huntsville apartment complex, where tenants were forced to leave. management told residents thursday that pointe park apartments had been condemned. they'd been without power since monday, when a moving truck hit the building. waay-31s alexis scott was there as crews finished work, and shows us what happens next. it was a long and hot few days for tenants here at the apartment complex, but one person told me they're just happy it's resolved. the apartment complex lost power on monday afternoon. one woman told me her apartment got so hot, her ac unit read 115 degrees... by thursday morning tenants had to call police for help. huntsville police told me they got in contact with the property manager to get an electrician out to inspect the building. af first police told us the timeline was unknown for when the power would be back on. but friday morning, huntsville utilities confirmed to me the power would be back on later in the day. residents didn't want to talk on camera ... but they told me they're thankful they don't have to worry about the extreme heat anymore. i tried to speak with the property manager about the work done to building but she declined to comment. i've also reached out to the code inspector to talk about what happens in situations like these, and he will be getting back with me soon. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott way-31 news.