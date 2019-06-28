Speech to Text for New Huntsville Cyber Tech School

new at 5... several milestones for huntsville's new cyber tech school. you're looking at a live picture of the bevill center on the university of alabama in huntsville's campus. tonight we've learned that will be the temporary home of the magnet school! but we also learned who the president will be ... and where the permanent site will be. waay-31s alexis scott is live on the campus tonight with all the details. a spokesperson for u-a-h told me this building has room for 100 students. complete with a dining hall, library, classrooms and gym all at no cost to students! take pkg ray garner, uah chief of staff "some of the programs we offer are cyber security. i mean we have one of the top cyber security programs in the nation in some ways," ray garner is chief of staff at the university of alabama in huntsville. he told me it just made sense to offer up temporary space for the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering. the university has plans for dual enrollment for future students. ray garner "we hope we can supplement their education from the university's perspective in an addition to what they're going to be learning as 10th and 11th graders in the school," the magnet program will be the first of its kind... free to students from across the state, who will live on campus. right now, the school is scheduled to open in august of 20-20 for 10th and 11th graders. and the new president, announced on friday, is a familiar face. superintendent matt massey, president "the opportunity to get to almost build a school from scratch is any educator's dream come true. to get to do one of this magnitude and of this importance is just an incredible opportunity," matt massey has been the superintendent of madison county schools for more than four years. he said he was notified just minutes before friday's announcement. massey will officially resign on july 14th, and start his new job the next day. nat sound "there's an old additive, i think biblical, that everything comes in threes" the final and third announcement ... redstone federal credit union gave the school its largest donation to date - three million dollars. the credit union's president says the money will be used to build the permanent school at cummings research park. and called it a gift that will not just benefit alabama. joe newberry, president & ceo redstone federal credit union "this is one of the biggest things we've ever done in the state, in my opinion and for the nation," the goal is to have the permanent school, with dorms, open in 2022. this week city council voted to spend two million dollars on the land, and give it to the school. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31