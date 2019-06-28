Speech to Text for Layoffs Coming

new at six... two dozen employees could their jobs because of a ruling by a federal judge. "we thought we were doing so well... just in a blink of an eye... it's gone." phoenix is a non-profit company off johnson road, that's been hiring people with disabilities for 40 years. the company has been making burial flags for u-s veterans for 25 years. but that work contract has been terminated. now veteran- owned companies get priority over companies like phoenix. take pkg: take sot: wanda duboise - works at phoenix "oh no... now what do we do" uncertainty. and a foggy future. it fills wanda duboise's mind after being told she is at risk of losing her job. take sot: wanda duboise - works at phoenix "it's my livelihood.....its my source of income.... its a good company to work for" wanda is one of 25 phoenix workers who carefully lays , stitches, and folds burial flags for veterans. but the sewing machines may be turned off sooner rather than later. take sot: wes tyler - vice president of phoenix "we received a letter terminating that contract for priority of the va rule of two" the department of veteran affairs is implementing a federal court decision surrounding what is called, the rule of two.. which is part of the "veterans first contracting program." a federal judge denied a re- hearing on the rule of two last month. take sot: wes tyler - vice president of phoenix "the rule of two states, if there are two or more veteran-owned companies, they receive priority over abilityone" phoenix is abilityone, a company providing jobs to people with significant disabilities. the flag production contract ends july 31st. vice president wes tyler tells me he hopes to keep some of the workers whose jobs are on the line, but can't keep everyone. duboise says it's destroying a family. take sot: wanda duboise - works at phoenix "we spend more time together, even though we are getting a job done, than we do with our own families" phoenix has assembled more than 2 million flags while under contract. but when the last piece of red, white, and blue goes into a box, that's when duboise says she will have to accept the situation. take sot: wanda duboise - works at phoenix "once we pack the last flag, and we dont have material back here, then thats probably when reality is going to hit" phoenix employs more than 800 people. the majority have a significant disability. the