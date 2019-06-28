Speech to Text for Huntsville police host summer reading program

huntsville police are volunteering their time to host a summer reading program for kids. they invite city officials to read short stories one day a week. groups like the boys and girls club are invited and each week ... someone new will read to the kids. this week was city council member frances akridge... next week will be a huntsville utilities worker. police say they want to encourage students to read... and also learn about the people in their community... dwight atkinson/huntsvi lle police dept. "we want to instill in the kids that you are number one and we have to believe in them as adults. we want them to know that they are number one and that's why you need to learn to read first before you do anything." frances akridge/ huntsville city council "it also gave me an opportunity some real life experiences with some children and hopefully inspire them." the next summer reading event will be july twelfth at the huntsville police west precinct