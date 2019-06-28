Speech to Text for Alabama health officials warn about rabies after bats found inside daycare in Union Springs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 430 -- a warning about rabies, from alabama health officials. it comes after bats were found inside a daycare in union springs ... about 45-miles southeast of montgomery. the department of public health tells us ... they have to assume the bats had rabies. waay31's steven dilsizian shows you what to look for ... to protect your family. take standup: rabies is a deadly viral disease, spread from infected animals. doctors tell me just a bite or exposure to the animals saliva is all it takes for someone to end up in the emergency room. take sot: keneshia cope - has a 1 year old "first of all... its concerning, anything with rabies, i'm scared for myself so with kids? i can only imagine" keneshia cope has a one year old son and can't imagine leaving him at a daycare, that has bats inside. take sot: keneshia cope - has a 1 year old "so many stray animals everywhere, you never know what they are eating and feasting on" the alabama department of public health is pushing for pubic awareness of rabies after investigating the daycare. officials tell me the daycare had three bats in living spaces of the daycare. but when the department went to investigate, the bats had already disposed of. the department tells me protocol states they must assume the bats were rabid... to err on the side of caution. dr. thomas calvert works at huntsville hospital and says rabies treatment isn't quick and easy. take sot: dr. thomas calvert - huntsville hospital physician "empiric treatment for rabies, which is a serious of vaccines in a course of about a month" i'm told at least 50 alabama children are now receiving the vaccine. dr. calvert says people can identify a potentially the health department says if you find an animal that could carry rabies, call them immediately so