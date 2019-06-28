Speech to Text for Local driver comes home for Guntersville HydroFest

happening now... hydrofest is officially underway on lake guntersville. this is the second year marshall county's hosted the event! waay 31 sports director lynden blake is there right now -- how's it looking? or the second straight year, hydrofest is being held right here on lake guntersville. people coming from all over to watch the state of the art hydroplanes ride around the two and a half mile oval course going upwards of 200 miles per hour. waay 31's lauren cavasinni caught up with one of the drivers of the h-one unlimited hydroplanes who's happy to be racing in his family's backyard. lauren? hanks lauren, and tim thompson along with the other h-one unlimited drivers are actually out on the water now for their qualifying race. in just a little while at 5, all the drivers will be introduced to the fans and then a concert by zach williams will start around 6. so lots of things happening out here right now and all weekend so be sure to check things out. for now live in guntersville, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.