Speech to Text for DeKalb County gravestones vandalized

new at 4- a family is asking for answers after someone wrote vulgar messages on the gravestones in rainsville. some of the messages are so bad, we can't say them or show them on t-v. waay 31s sierra phillips has emotional reaction from family members, who want justice. westmoreland- "i don't see how any human being can do this to somebody else." i met with a group at kirk memorial cemetery in rainsville, as they tried to wipe off offensive messages from their loved one's graves. keith- "all the memories and the emotions flooded back of her pass all over again." that's what sonya keith tells me she felt as she saw these vulgar messages written on her father's and daughter's graves for the first time. keith- "i could not picture who would do this to her.....or my dad." when sonya's daughter died of cancer at age 20, she left behind an infant daughter. since then- sonya and aubrie mahon have visited the police say when they make an arrest, the person will be charged with criminal mischief. rainsville police want to hear from you, if you have any information.