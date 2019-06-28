Speech to Text for Cyber tech school announcement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering foundation is making an important announcement about their new school. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? will...alyssa... right now we don't know exactly what the announcement will be... but last night huntsville city council voted to spend up to one-point-eight million dollars of tax payer money to buy