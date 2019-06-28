Speech to Text for Squirrel owner arrested

a limestone county man wanted for keeping an attack squirrel is now in custody. we first brought this to you as breaking news last night... limestone county sheriff's deputies confirmed mickey paulk was arrested in lauderdale county. the sheriff's office had been looking for paulk for over week after he was accused of feeding a squirrel meth to make it an aggressive attack squirrel. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live now with what we know about his arrest so far. rodneya? good morning will and the limestone county sheriff's office told us investigators found paulk at the hotel in new charges now he is also facing charges for criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, and another charge of felon in possession of a firearm -- that's because the sheriff's office says he had a pistol in his waistband when he was arrested. in addition to those charges -- the alabama department of conservation and natural resources also issued a warrant for paulk for illegally keeping a wild animal. he is facing fines up to 500 dollars and possible extra jail time for that charge. reporting live in guntersville, rr, waay 31 news.