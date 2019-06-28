Speech to Text for Friday Fast Cast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. today the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering foundation is making an important announcement about their new school. we dont know exactly what its about but last night huntsville city councol voted to spend up to 1.8 million dollars to by land to donate to the state so they can build the school. both senator orr and mayor tommy battle will be speaking at the announcement which behins at 1:30 this afternoon. will. this morning ---mickey paulk -- the man wanted on drug charges that got national attention for his alleged attack squirrel -- has been arrested. the limestone county sheriff's office says deputies arrested him in killen after paulk tried to get away from them on a stolen motorcycle. deputies say during the chase he rammed into an investigator's car! happening now...authoritie s are searching for an escaped inmate. charles harris the 3rd was last seen at his assigned job in montgomery. he is serving a 10 year sentence at the frank lee community based facility in elmore county. president trump sat down with russian leader vladimir putin as he's kicking off his thrid g-20 summit. the g-20 summit is taking place in japan right now. tomorrow president trump is expected to meet with the president of china. happening today, the u.s. senate will vote on an amendment to a sweeping defense bill that would require congressional support before the president acts on war powers. this comes amid heightened tensions between iran and the u.s. and the president's comments about ordering military strikes without approval from congress. happening today, a popular bar and restaurant in downtown huntsville will hold a job fair today. humphrey's is holding the job fair to hire new employees after a fire in april damaged the building. the bar will officially open on sunday. you can find more information on the