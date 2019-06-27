Speech to Text for Woman charged with manslaughter after miscarriage

meeting. an alabama woman is making national headlines ... for starting a fight that resulted in her miscarriage. tonight marshae jones is charged with manslaughter in the death of her unborn baby. the woman who shot her, won't be charged. the decision to prosecute jones is controversial ... and once again it's putting alabama in the spotlight. waay 31's ashley carter has reaction from people on both sides of the aisle. i'm here at the alabama women's center ... where people tell me this is a complicated case. and they say once again, an alabama case could go all the way to the supreme court. josie poland/believes abortion should be legal: i think it is outrageous, it is wrong. there's no way she should be charged with any crime. josie poland is a part of the clinical escort group that works to protect women who go inside the alabama women's center. she says this case is just another example of how the state doesn't care about women. josie poland: "they've made it perfectly clear that women don't matter" people who believe abortion should not be legal, disagree. rachel nemati/believes abortion should be illegal "the child should have been protected better and not brought into the fight" elizabeth nemati/believes abortion should be illegal "if you put your child in harms way you're responsible for that." i called the madison county district attorney's office for some perspective. they told me marshae jones's manslaughter charge is because she ignored the risk to her fetus when she started the fight. as a result, the fetus died. the woman who shot her claimed self- defense, fearing for her life. it's up to a district attorney's discretion on who they want to charge, and in this case the jefferson county d-a charged jones. <ashley carter "i've asked for statements from workers here at the women's center ... and alabama's right to life group. neither wanted to comment. in huntsville...ashl ey carter...waay 31 news. > the yellowhammer fund, which raises money to help women who seek abortions in alabama, said it will help jones with her legal representation. the group says it will also make sure she is able to post bond.