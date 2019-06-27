Speech to Text for City council votes to approve land for school

new details tonight at ten... in the last hour the huntsville city council voted unanimously to spend up to one point eight million dollars of tax payer money to buy land they will donate to the state... so they can build the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering... we know the school will go on 22 acres somewhere in cummings research park... waay 31's kody fisher was at the city council meeting... he's like in huntsville with why the city council decided to spend tax payer money on this... in the last hour the city council debated for a while about why this is important... council member jennie robinson argued it is an economic development move for the area... because the student that will go to the school will be exposed to job opportunities here... and eventually contribute to the local economy... council president devyn keith does not like that the city of huntsville will not have any control over which kids get in... from the meeting we know the school will have roughly 300 kids... from 7 to 12th grade... some will be housed on the 22 acres campus... what we don't know... is the precise criteria... pat sullivan/vice president, alabama school of cyber technology and engineering foundation "right now the legislation states that its going to academically motivated students from across the state of alabama. i think we need not look at any type of specifics right now. the board of trustees will develop admissions criteria. it will be eligible for all students from across 137 districts from across the state of alabama. sullivan told me the specific selection criteria will be finalized sometime in the fall of this year... right now the city is working to finalize buying the land... a city official told me that should take 90 to 120 days... reporting live in huntsville.... kody fisher... waay 31 news...