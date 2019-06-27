Speech to Text for James Clemens baseball player signs with Alabama A&M

rj ferrel knew he was going to need to put in the extra work when he transfered to james clemens for his senior baseball season. he fought for a starting spot in the lineup. his determination, landed him a d-1 baseball scholarship. rj signed his letter of intent with alabama a&m today. he says he's excited to be a bulldog because of the coaching staff and players. and is ready to take on the challenge of playing d-1 schools including auburn and uab. one of the main reasons, rj is excited to play close to home is his mother. she's recovering from her second stroke, so playing for the bulldogs lets him help his family out! with everything thats going on with my mom and everything thats going on health wise, it means the world to be to be able to stay close to home, to be able to help my dad because he works a full time job, and be able to help her with her medical stuff. congrats rj!!! he told me he batted more than 300 his senior season and was 18 for 21 in stolen bases.. so watch out defenses!!! he can run.