Speech to Text for Excitement builds for Guntersville's HydroFest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hydrofest is revving its engines up for the second year on lake guntersville. today, we got a sneak peek of the hydroplanes that will head out on the water tomorrow for their first race. organizers say last year's hydrofest brought in millions of dollars in revenue to marshall county. this year, they say hotels are completely booked in guntersville and almost 5- thousand tickets have already been sold. waay31 caught up with a super fan who says it's exciting to see teams from all over the country make their way to his backyard. it's really fun to realize that all these big towns like seattle, tri cities, detroit, now they're in a little hometown of guntersville, alabama. the event goes all weekend. gates open tomorrow at 8am.