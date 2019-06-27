Speech to Text for Dynetics to create new jobs after Secretary of Labor tours North Alabama

happening now -- dynetics is pledging to create 700 more jobs nationwide over the next five years! this comes after the aerospace and defense company in huntsville signed the "pledge to america's workers" in front of u.s. secretary of labor alexander acosta. waay31's steven dilsizian was there for all three stops the secretary made today in north alabama, and joins us live now. in my hands is a copy of the pledge to america's workers signed by dynetics. the company is committed to increasing apprenticeships to prepare future workers and with it, comes more jobs! us secretary of labor alexander acosta visited calhoun community college first this morning, awarding a 12 million dollar grant to expand apprenticeship programs in community colleges across the state. after speaking with future workers, he went over to adtran where the telecommunications company also signed a pledge to america's workers to expand their current programs. dynetics did as well, and is committing 700 new jobs nationwide over the next 5 years. secretary acosta likes what he is seeing from the state. "and the cooperation i've seen between the educational systems and their business partners is spectacular" dynetics tells me they don't know specifically how many of the new jobs will come to the huntsville location. secretary acosta is hoping more businesses jump on board. reporting live in hsv