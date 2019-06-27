Speech to Text for North Alabama concert venue postpones upcoming shows

music fans across north alabama are disappointed after an upcoming concert venue permanently postponed all of their announced shows! people who bought tickets received an email that said the shows at the mercantile were postponed because of unforeseen circumstances. the first concert was scheduled to take place in 15 days! if the shows are rescheduled -- fans can use their tickets or they can ask for a full refund. if the show is canceled -- ticket holders will automatically get a full refund. the mercantile is in the u-g white building. the first floor has been under construction since august because of water damage that was caused by a kitchen fire at pints and pixels. a wooden wall prevents people from being able to see how construction is coming along.