Speech to Text for Madison County School Time Change

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hsv new at six -- a big change at madison county elementary schools. parents are just now learning, students will be in class an extra 15 minutes. that's causing concern for some parents with children in different grade levels. waay 31's alex torres perez spoke to one parent about her frustations with the change and what schools are doing to help busy parents out. "it's kinda hard to be in 2 places at once." samantha bailey is a mother of 2. her son is in 3rd grade at hazel green elementary, and her daughter attends sixth grade at moores mill. she says she's all about her son getting more time in the classroom. "it will be a big adjustment for the smaller elementary things, but in the long run i think it benefits them as far as getting more hours in school." but she is more worried about picking her kids up on time since they'll be dismissed at the same time. "any time you change a school schedule. it means parents have to adjust." madison county schools extended days for elementary students because of a state requirement. "this is the best thing for their students." standup : now the change in school time is bringing millions of dollars into the school district. and they are using that money to fire up the next school year! "we needed new buses." the district received 5 million dollars. that freed up extra money in their general fund, which they used to buy 20 new buses! they'll buy another 20 in january. "that means we are putting more buses on the road. we can do a better job of picking students up at these elementary schools.you know getting them here, getting them home on time. it also means students are even safer in these brand new buses." for bailey, buses aren't an option. but she's feeling better after talking with the principal of moores mill intermediate ... who says they'll keep the car lines open and will slide the timeline for after-school care. "they are willing to work and maneuver times because he knows its going to be an issue with quite a few parents." reporting in madison co. atp waay 31 news. k-through-8 schools will get out at 2:45 this school year. middle