Highway 72 Traffic

flo bt waay31. new at six ... a crash that damaged a pole in athens, is causing major headaches for commuters on highway 72. it all centers around the turning lane, at i-65. the backup can stretch for a good half mile ... all the way to lindsay lane. waay 31's scottie kay got answers for drivers, who want something done. she's live to explain the plan. scottie? ad lib about traffic behind me transportation officials tell me they know this is a problem, and they're working on a fix. but until then, people who drive this stretch of 72 daily tell me it can't come fast enough. alex hughes, driver "it's almost impossible to leave the store. when i'm trying to leave, i'm just stuck there." alex hughes works at russell stover on highway 72. alex hughes, driver "we can't move. we can't even get to the places we need to go." thousands of drivers take the highway every day, but it has been extra crowded recently. alex hughes, driver "we've gotten more people stopping in here just so they don't have to waste the gas by sitting in stand-still traffic." maddie hughes, driver "you're definitely having to add minutes to your commute, just because you don't know how the traffic is going to be. it's taking a long time to get home." transportation officials tell me a pole came down earlier this month in a crash, messing up the left turn light at i-65 it was a crash alex hughes actually witnessed. alex hughes, driver "all of a sudden, i heard a noise. i looked up in front of me and this pole was halfway down." since then, the turn light will activate even if cars aren't in the turn lane, causing a headache for other drivers who have places to be. maddie hughes, driver "you'll sit at a red light for two or three turns before you even get to move any. there's no reason to be waiting for a turn lane that nobody's in." alex hughes says the heavy traffic has caused more accidents, including one in front of the store where she works. alex hughes, driver "people we're trying to come out. they couldn't come out, so they just decided to go. a car crashed into them. it caused a three-car pile-up and the cars had to be taken away." drivers tell me they want to see something done about the broken light as soon as possible. maddie hughes, driver "so everybody can get to work on time and we don't have to worry about crashes and things like that." i spoke with the alabama department of transportation. they tell me they are aware of the broken light and are working on a way to fix it, but couldn't give me an exact date for when we can expect it to be done. we will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates as we learn them. live in athens,