Speech to Text for Florence Power Surge Issues

dollars. new at six -- homeowners in the shoals are upset after they say constant power surges are causing their appliances to stop working. waay31's breken terry is live in florence with complaints from the people effected, breken? i'm here on plum street in florence and people who live here tell me three power surges over the last two years have left them spending thousands of dollars to replace ac units, refrigerators, and other big appliances. hanna- every single one of us went down and filed a claim and they just said they weren't going to cover it. stacey hanna and his family live on plum street in florence. he said back in 2017 lightning hit this transformer causing a power surge on the entire street. hanna- it caused a massive power surge throughout this whole neighborhood and everybody on here lost central air units, refrigerators, stoves, all kinds of appliances. then a driver hit a utility pole at the beginning of june. according to florence utilities that caused another power surge when the high voltage lines crossed over each other. hanna- it caused another power surge after we had all that stuff replaced and we lost even more stuff this last time. hanna said their insurance did cover some of the cost but not all... then they had yet another power surge thursday morning. hanna- yesterday we just had our central unit replaced. and there was another power surge this morning and knocked out our central air unit both our air units we have two and it knocked them both out. hanna said he's frustrated because this continues to be a problem and they've spent thousands of dollars replacing appliances. he said they've filed complaints with the city but each complaint for reimbursement was denied. hanna- well the one on june 7th we called to file a complaint and they said because the gentleman hit the telephone pole they weren't at fault. the city said it denied the claims because they were not negligent in any of the 3 incidents. they city said it doesn't matter the age of a transformer, because nothing can stop the power of lightning. the city said it can't be at fault when high voltage lines cross either. hanna-the problem is those transformers are supposed to have surge protectors on the transformer and that one is so old. with fans going since they don't have a working central unit... hanna said he and his neighbors are fed up and want the city to do something about the issue. hanna- i know power surges will happen but there is supposed to be some protection from that. that's what the transformers job is ya know. the florence utility department did tell me they plan on replacing this transformer now but said even if there was a new one in place, it wouldn't have stopped the power surges from happening. live