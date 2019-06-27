Speech to Text for Tuscumbia embarks on its largest repaving project ever

the city of tuscumbia is tackling it's largest repaving project ever. you're looking at a map of the roads that will be repaved. the roads include joe wheeler drive, hook street, north commons street and east commons street. . waay31s breken terry shows us why this project is needed. . i'm here on joe wheeler drive in tuscumbia and this will be the first road to be repaved. you can see it's littered with pot holes and uneven lanes. residents tell me repairs have been needed for years. halley- they need it bad. tyriques halley lives off joe wheeler drive and said he takes this road everyday. halley- it's bumpy man if you aren't careful you will mess up a tire or something. halley said he tries to drive slow over the pot holes to prevent wear and tear on his car. halley- i try and swerve in and out of the bumps. the city of tuscumbia will be repaving 7.1 miles of road within the city. the entire project will cost 3.3 million dollars. the city partnered with the shoals metropolitan organization and they will be paying for most of the project. the city will pay a little over 600,000. halley said he's glad tax payers like himself aren't fully funding the project. halley-i'm real excited about that because i don't need no more money coming out of my pocket. none at all. halley said he is a little worried that when the repaving starts, it will cause some traffic issues but he says it's got to be done. halley- it's good that they are fixing to do it because they need to repave all the roads. look live tag: the project will start july 8th and be done in 50 days. in tuscumbia bt waay31. the tuscumbia mayor tells us if the weather holds up the project could be done earlier.