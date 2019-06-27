Speech to Text for Huntsville apartments condemned after power knocked out

right now some huntsville tenants are trying to find a more permanent place to live ... after the city condemned their building. park point apartments ... near bob wallace avenue and jordan lane ... has been without power for three days. that means no air conditioning. waay-31s alexis scott shows us what happened, and why tenants are so frustrated. one woman told me it's been so hot in her apartment, her ac unit said it was 115 degrees. other tenants told me the one thing their property manager has done is place this notice of condemnation on their front door. tenant of park point "i got off at 10 o'clock that evening and i came home to a dark building. i was like 'what's going on over here," one woman who lives in the affected building didn't want to show her face on camera but told me she is in complete shock. huntsville police told me monday afternoon a truck hit the building's power box...knocking out power to all 8 units. by wednesday, some tenants complained their rooms were so hot, it reached unbearable temperatures. they told me they tried to get in touch with management but when nothing was done by thursday morning, they called police for help. tenant of park point "we should have done this a couple of days ago instead of waiting on her to do something for us. thursday afternoon, huntsville police was able to speak with management briefly and she called an electrician to inspect the building. according to police, tenants were then told the building was unsafe and they should leave immediately. police also said the electrician has to order the correct part to fix the units ... but he decided to pay out of his own pocket for a hotel room for all the displaced tenants. tenant of park point "it makes me think, 'who do i rent from?' 'do i want to continue to stay in a place that doesn't care about me?" i tried calling management several times and knocked on the front door 3 times, but no answer. while people want answers about who's to blame, huntsville police say, it's not their job to determine that. what police have done, is reach out to the red cross to help provide the tenants with a place to stay until repairs are made. lieutenant michael johnson, huntsville police "it is a community effort, but at the same time we're also committed to safety," i've called code enforcement to ask how things will get handled moving forward and i'm waiting to hear back. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news right now, we're unsure how much property damage was actually done to the building. and tenants will be displaced until further notice...