06/27/19 Evening Weather

Kate's forecast

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:40 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

snacks will be served. we'll have storms in the forecast again friday. by far the biggest concern today will be damaging winds with any strong to severe storms. small hail, heavy rain and lightning are also a concern. most thunderstorm activity should begin to die down after sunset from the loss of afternoon heat. drier air from the northeast friday will keep thunderstorm chances lower but not zero. thanks, kate
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
