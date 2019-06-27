Speech to Text for 06/27/19 Evening Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snacks will be served. we'll have storms in the forecast again friday. by far the biggest concern today will be damaging winds with any strong to severe storms. small hail, heavy rain and lightning are also a concern. most thunderstorm activity should begin to die down after sunset from the loss of afternoon heat. drier air from the northeast friday will keep thunderstorm chances lower but not zero. thanks, kate