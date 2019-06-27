Speech to Text for U.S. Labor Secretary announced $12 million grant for Alabama to expand apprenticeship program

happening now... the u-s labor secretary is wrapping up his trip in huntsville. alexander acosta is touring the dynetics facility right now. his first stop was at calhoun community college to announce a 12-million dollar grant for the state to expand its apprenticeship programs. registered apprenticeships allow people to work and get credits toward degrees in advanced manufacturing, construction and healthcare. with this grant, acosta says there will be more opportunities for more people. the alabama community college is committing to providing at least 5 thousand opportunities to the people of alabama to gain skills and enter apprenticeship or pre- apprenticeship programs the grant is part of a program to expand apprenticeships across the country. waay 31's steven dilsizian has been following secretary acosta all day... look for live reports at five and six..