Agencies still working on major wreck on U.S. 72 in Jackson County

for apple and android devices. happening right now ... a live look as crews work to clear what's left of an 18 wheeler ...after a fiery crash in jackson county! the east-bound lanes of highway 72 have been impacted for hours now ... and that's continuing into the afternoon drive. it happened around 11 this morning in woodville - 15 miles west of scottsboro. the trucker crashed into a construction truck on the side of the road and then caught fire! waay31s sierra phillips has been there for hours and joins us live with what we know right now. sierra? i want to move out of your way to show you what crews are working on right now -- first responders here tell me the driver of that 18 wheeler you're looking at now narrowly escaped before it caught fire. they also tell me this is a prime example of why it's so important to obey that "move over" law. hamilton- "it is a miracle everyone is not severely hurt or killed." in lester hamilton's two decades of working with the limrock-aspel volunteer fire department he tells me he's only seen one other wreck as bad as the one on 72 east thursday morning . hamiilton- "nothing like this right here." these pictures were taken by firefighters shortly after the wreck. you can still see the smoke as it comes off an almost unrecognizable 18 wheeler. investigators tell me the driver hit a construction truck on the side of the road then toppled over the guardrail---- narrowly missing a woman who had just gotten out of the truck. the trucker climbed out of his rig, just before it burst into flames. hamilton- "when i see all the smoke i was like this is gonna be bad." hamilton tells me he knows first hand how dangerous the side of the road can be. hamilton- "i mean its real terrifying you can be standing there and you look up and you see a car coming at you about 70, 80, 90 miles an hour" and he says if he can say one thing to drivers..... hamilton- "see flashing lights....slow down....move over." the move over law here in alabama requires you to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. police, fire, utility trucks, department of transportation trucks with flashing lights would all apply. no word yet from deputies on charges. reporting live in jackson county, sierra phillips, waay31 news.