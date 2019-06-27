Speech to Text for Secretary of labor touring around

happening today -- the united states secretary of labor will be in north alabama to talk about a 12 million dollar grant to the alabama community college system. secretary alexander acosta will visit colleges and businesses in the area today. waay 31's rodneya ross is live with what else is on his agenda. will...alyssa...secretary alexander acosta will start his day at calhoun community college's decatur campus where he will participate in a roundtable discussion before going on a tour of the campus. vo the roundtable discussion will be all about the 12 million dollar grant awarded to the alabama community college system. the grant will be used to expand apprenticeship opportunities for advanced manufacturing in the region. this is especially important in the tennessee valley as companies like mazda-toyota are building new facilities and bringing jobs to the area. around five-thousand students in alabama are expected to benefit from advanced manufacturing training programs. according to the alabama community college system -- the grant will be used to expand the federation for advanced manufacturing education -- or fame program at calhoun and to expand to three other community colleges: graphic northwest-shoals community college wallace state community college - hanceville and bishop state community college live in addition to touring calhoun -- secretary acosta will also visit adtran inc and dynetics in huntsville. waay 31 will have a report on his visit. reporting live in madison, rr, waay 31 news.