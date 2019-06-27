Speech to Text for AL school of cyber tech location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today-- the huntsville city council will discuss a resolution to buy land for the alabama school of cyber technology and engineering. waay 31's casey albritton is live with details on the resolution. casey? will...alyssa-- i'm here at huntsville city hall where the resolution will be voted on. if approved, the city would purchase land in cummings research park-- and then it would be donated to the magnet school. officials say the land would cost no more than one-point- eight million dollars. back in april, it was hinted at that the school might be built in cummings research park, but nothing was made official yet. senator orr is the president of the board of trustees for the academy told waay 31 that a big announcement would be made later this month. possibly about where the school will be built. then on wednesday the alabama school or cyber technology and engineering foundation said it has an important announcement to make on friday that includes both senator orr and mayor tommy battle. we reached out to senator orr to get more information on wednesday but haven't heard back yet. the resolution will be discussed tonight at six. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31