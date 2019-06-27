Speech to Text for Thursday Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with casey albritton. today the huntsville city council will be voting to nominate and elect a now school board member for district five. this comes after pam hill resigned from the position back in may. today the council president will receive nominations... and then they will be voted on until there is a majority vote. it all happens tonight at six. rodneya. a madison car was is being investigated by the united states department of labor after a customer accused the business of having underage workers. vo the customer told us he saw kids washing cars at on the spot car wash and auto detail on highway 72. he then reported it to the u.s. department of labor. federal laws say it's illegal for anyone under 14 to work a job like this -- unless the business is owned by the minors parents. it's unknown if the kids seen at the car wash are children of the owners. depending on the outcome of the investigation the business could face thousands of dollars in fines. alyssa... happening today, the u-s secretary of labor will be in huntsville. alexander acosta will be talking about a 12-million dollar grant given to the alabama community college system. the grant was given to expand apprenticeship opportunities for advanced manufacturing in the region. right now -- a road is closed due to construction. vanzille lane is closed to t hrough traffic at wales road through next tuesday -- july 2nd. drivers are asked to avoid the area and use caution when driving nearby. day 2 of the first round of democratic presidential debates will take place tonight in miami. big names that will debate tonight include former v-p joe biden and senator bernie sanders. the debate begins at 8 tonight. today is national h-i-v testing day. it's a day to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested for h-i-v. the alabama department of public health has partnered with walgreens so you can get tested. in huntsville-- the walgreens on university drive is participating. a popular bar and restaurant downtown will re-open this weekend after an april fire damaged the building. humphreys is hosting a job fair tomorrow to find new employees--and this sunday...they will re-open. for