Speech to Text for Rob's June 27th Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

8 tonight. we have meteorologist rob elvington here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. rob? on your morning. up next, we'll have the waay-31 fast cast, with all of your news headlines as you head out the door.