Car wash under investigation for child labor

a car wash in madison is being investigated by the united states department of labor amid accusations underage kidsking there... take a look at this dash cam video from a customer of "on the spot" car wash and auto detail on highway 72. we've blurred out the faces of the kids who might be too young to work - but you can clearly see them washing this car... thanks for joining us tonight. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison near the car wash... he's speaking with the customer who captured the video... and the attorney for the owner of the car wash... ... i called on the spot car wash and auto detail here in madison to speak with the owner... their attorney called me back telling me they do not have a comment about the ongoing investigation... we do know they are potentially facing fines if it's found they violated the fair labor standards act... this dash cam video comes from a van that was getting a detailed cleaning earlier this month... when the van was dropped off... the owner of the van did not see the younger looking kids ... but when jimmy lewis picked up the van for the owner the next day jimmy lewis/picked up van "i seen what looked to be an older adult with two younger kids. they looked like they were getting off work." that was a red flag for lewis... who then told the van owner... young chun to check the dash cam video... when chun saw the video of the kids working, he gauged them to be around the age of... young chun/owner of van "13, 12, and 11." which did not seem right to him... kody fisher "were you concerned at all those children might be taken advantage of?" young chun/owner of van "i surely do." that is why chun reported the business to the united states department of labor... federal law says it is illegal for kids under the age of 14 to have a job like this one... unless they are working for their parents... it is not clear if the kids in this video are the children of the car wash owners... and it is not clear exactly how old they are... the u.s. department of labor cannot comment on an open investigation... its possible the business is not breaking any laws... but depending on what the investigation reveals... the owners of the car wash could face thousands or tens of thousands in fines... the attorney who represents the business says his client does not have a comment about this situation... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news... here's some more information on child labor... according to the u-s department of labor's website -- kids under 14 can work a liminted number of jobs. that includes working for a business owned entirely by their parents as long as it's not considered a dangerous job. working at a car wash is legal if the child is are at least 14 years old... the state also requires children under 18 to obtain a child labor certificate. kids 14 and 15 years old also have to have an eligibility to work form. interestingly enough -- the u-s secretary of labor will be in huntsville tomorrow! alexander acosta will be talking about a 12-million dollar grant given to the alabama community college system. the grant was given to expand apprenticeship opportunities for advanced manufacturing in the region. if acosta comments on this investigation -- we will let you know what he has to