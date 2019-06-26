Clear

HydroFest this weekend

The powerboat racing event is back.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:37 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Speech to Text for HydroFest this weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the engines are firing up in marshall county this weekend for the lake hydro fest! boats will literally be almost flying across lake guntersville, saturday and sunday. this year, there's five high speed race classes instead of two. the boats race on a 1.5 mile course...friday before the officals races begin, race goers can listen to a concert that evening, followed by another satuday. its the second year the powerboar racing
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events