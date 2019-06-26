Clear

Malik Dunbar gets spot on NBA Summer League roster

The former Auburn player gets his shot in the pros.

more good news for auburn players who didn't hear their name called in the draft... auburn's singing sensation malik dunbar made the golden state warriors summer leage roster!!! malik was always the lifeof the party, there he is on the floor after auburn secured a final four spot. the warriors first summer leauge game is monday. and its against the sacromento kings... where bryce brown signed a free agent deal. other familiar names on the warriors summer league roster, who malik will play with, jimmer fredette.. he was the national player of the year in 2011. malik is 6'6 230. an nba size player... summer league gives him the change
