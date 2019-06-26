Speech to Text for 50 Yard Challenge

in other reality shows. huntsville native, rodney smith junior and his 50 yard challenge has the eyes of thousands across the country. with more than 400 kids involved, only one girl has completed the challenge. now, kyra smith from huntsville has stepped up to mow 50 yards. waay-31s alexis scott spoke with rodney and kyra about what the 50 yard challenge really means for kids and teenagers all over. it all started with the goal to help the elderly, disabled, and veterans mow their lawns now.. it has grown to over 1-thousand people involved in the cause. kyra smith, participating in 50 yard challenge "they're elderly or disabled, and it's just so great to get to help them and see their face light up when you're there to just sit and talk with them, mow their grass, or just do anything like that. just an amazing experience," kyra smith is a student at hope christian academy in huntsville and she told me she's determined to do what only one other girl has done... mow 50 lawns, by herself, under rodney smith's 50 yard challenge. she told me this is something more girls should participate in. kyra smith, participating in 50 yard challenge "very empowering to like stand up. go out with a whole group of women and just have fun with it the challenge is a spin off of smith's original deed of mowing lawns for free in all 50 states. when he was done, he wanted to get kids involved. all you do is take a picture saying you accept the challenge. then rodney will bring all the gear you need. once you mow all 50 yards, you get a brand new lawn mower and some kids can even qualify for school credit! rodney smith jr, creator "i know it's big but i don't really realize it because i have those blinders on my eyes and i'm keeping straight," his push right now is for more young girls involved. rodney smith jr, creator "more young ladies are joining that way and we're trying to teach boys and girls to make a difference one lawn at a time," smith told me she's thankful to be apart of something bigger than her. kyra smith, participating in 50 yard challenge "i'm grateful that i'm one of these people, one of these kids, that gets to go out and help everybody do this. it's very good experience," smith told me she's anxious to mow all 50 lawns by herself but she's prepared for the challenge. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news rodney told us his mowing days aren't over just yet. from now until the end of july, he will help breast cancer survivors or women who are going through chemo, by mowing their