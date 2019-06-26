Speech to Text for Liquor Tax

july 10th. new at six, owners of privately-owned liquor stores in athens are begging the city for a tax cut. they say the current liquor tax is affecting their businesses waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the city and owners of one liquor store. she found out how reducing the liquor tax could affect both sides. ll intro: the owners of good spirit beverages say the liquor tax they have to pay is too high, and their customers agree. pkg: steve pearson, store owner "we meet a lot of local people that we don't know." one of the reasons steve person loves running a liquor store. steve pearson, store owner "they come in here simply because they say they like the environment." but that's not the only thing that draws people to this business. helen thompson, customer "they tend to have a better selection. but, store owner steve pearson says there are some obstacles to owning his own liquor store. steve pearson, store owner "the state stores sell us a case of merchandise. if we buy it by the case, they give us a 14% discount. but, in return, we lose the discount, because once we sell that case, we have to give 15% back to the city of athens." because of the 15-percent liquor tax in the city of athens, pearson says he can't compete with state-operated stores, and he's losing money. it's affected his livelihood so much, pearson has considered opening shop in another town. something customers hate to hear. helen thompson, customer "we are trying to foster more businesses into limestone county, so that we do have a greater commerce area here, and we need little businessmen like this." after hearing complaints from three liquor store owners, the city of athens says they are researching the impacts of lowering the liquor tax. according to city officials, decatur and hartselle both have a 15-percent liquor tax while huntsville has a 12-percent tax. guntersville and scottsboro sit at 10-percent. the city tells me lowering the liquor tax could reduce the city's revenue by about 70-thousand dollars, but pearson thinks differently. steve pearson, store owner "we'll begin to see some money. we'll begin to increase our business." reporting in athens, sk, waay 31 news after the city determines the type of economic impact a lower liquor tax could mean, they will present their findings to the athens city council. members may or